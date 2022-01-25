Fayette’s seven-day COVID average tops 1,000; 4 ‘flu-COVID’ cases confirmed
County now has had more than 75,000 cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving CVID average soared above 1,000 after 1,762 new cases were reported Saturday through Monday.
And the county now has confirmed four cases of people having both COVID and the flu.
“We have had four confirmed cases of someone having COVID-19 and the flu at the same time,” Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Communications Officer Kevin Hall said.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s report Tuesday, the county’s 1,762 cases pushed the seven-day average to 1,108 from 857, continuing what has been a steady three-week spike.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 75,824 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 498.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.