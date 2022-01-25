Fayette’s seven-day COVID average tops 1,000; 4 ‘flu-COVID’ cases confirmed

County now has had more than 75,000 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving CVID average soared above 1,000 after 1,762 new cases were reported Saturday through Monday.

And the county now has confirmed four cases of people having both COVID and the flu.

“We have had four confirmed cases of someone having COVID-19 and the flu at the same time,” Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Communications Officer Kevin Hall said.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s report Tuesday, the county’s 1,762 cases pushed the seven-day average to 1,108 from 857, continuing what has been a steady three-week spike.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 75,824 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 498.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/