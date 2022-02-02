Fayette’s seven-day COVID average dips, numbers down slightly
Decline in numbers is small but important
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dipped slightly Tuesday, and the number of new cases also is down. While the number is not large, it is significant possibly signalling a trend reflecting what has begun to happen in the rest of the state.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county confirmed 979 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 846 from 855. That indicator was 878 Friday, 875 Thursday, 904 last Wednesday and 908 last Tuesday.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 82,789 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 505.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.