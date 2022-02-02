Fayette’s seven-day COVID average dips, numbers down slightly

Decline in numbers is small but important

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dipped slightly Tuesday, and the number of new cases also is down. While the number is not large, it is significant possibly signalling a trend reflecting what has begun to happen in the rest of the state.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county confirmed 979 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 846 from 855. That indicator was 878 Friday, 875 Thursday, 904 last Wednesday and 908 last Tuesday.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 82,789 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 505.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/