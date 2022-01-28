Fayette seven-day COVID average drops, number of deaths tops 500

County also has seen record hospitalizations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dropped for the fourth straight day but record hospitalizations and four more deaths are a reminder of COVID’s impact on the community.

The four deaths pushed the number of Fayette residents lost to COVID-related causes over the grim 500 mark.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 1,033 new cases Thursday, up from 965 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average fell to 875 from 904. The average was 908 Tuesday.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 78,861 cases since the pandemic began. The four deaths – one from December and three from January — raised the number of residents lost to 502.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html.
To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
  • 1,331, July
  • 5,435, August
  • 5,967, September
  • 2,350, October
  • 2,140, November

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.

