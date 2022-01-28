Fayette seven-day COVID average drops, number of deaths tops 500
County also has seen record hospitalizations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dropped for the fourth straight day but record hospitalizations and four more deaths are a reminder of COVID’s impact on the community.
The four deaths pushed the number of Fayette residents lost to COVID-related causes over the grim 500 mark.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 1,033 new cases Thursday, up from 965 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average fell to 875 from 904. The average was 908 Tuesday.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 78,861 cases since the pandemic began. The four deaths – one from December and three from January — raised the number of residents lost to 502.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.