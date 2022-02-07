Fayette seven-day COVID average drops for eighth day
Four new deaths a reminder of virus' impact
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average fell for the eighth-straight day, but five new deaths pushed that grim number higher.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county confirmed 1,011 cases Friday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 760 from 807. It was 875 on Jan. 27.
The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 85,523 since the pandemic began. The four deaths — one from January and three from February — increased the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 519.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.