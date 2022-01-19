Fayette logs more than 2,400 new COVID cases during weekend
County's total case numbers top 70,000
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s total COVID case count crossed anther grim mark and the seven-day moving average indicator continues to climb to new heights.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county recorded 2,444 new cases Saturday through Tuesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 746 from 736.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The holiday weekend numbers pushed the county’s total above 70,000 to 70,509 cases since the pandemic began. The county registered two more deaths raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 493.
There are currently 136 Fayette County residents hospitalized (this number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated. Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
