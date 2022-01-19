Fayette logs more than 2,400 new COVID cases during weekend

County's total case numbers top 70,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s total COVID case count crossed anther grim mark and the seven-day moving average indicator continues to climb to new heights.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county recorded 2,444 new cases Saturday through Tuesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 746 from 736.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The holiday weekend numbers pushed the county’s total above 70,000 to 70,509 cases since the pandemic began. The county registered two more deaths raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 493.

There are currently 136 Fayette County residents hospitalized (this number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated. Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is the best protection from severe illness. If you have not yet been vaccinated or you need to complete the vaccination series, including the booster, we have all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine! We are experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so please be patient.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/