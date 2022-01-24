Fayette COVID case numbers top 74,000, deaths close in on 500
County logs 1,328 cases Friday, seven-day average increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving CVID average continues to climb and deaths continue to mount.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county recorded 1,328 new cases Friday, higher than Thursday’s 1,234 new cases. The seven-day moving average rose to to 857 from 822, continuing what has been a steady three-week spike.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 74,062 cases since the pandemic began. One new death raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 498.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.