Fayette County Schools using NTI day Tuesday

Students should use their Chromebook to take part in activities outlined by teachers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to bad road conditions from Sunday’s winter weather, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) will have an NTI Weather Day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, according to the school district.

Students should use their Chromebook to take part in activities outlined by teachers as part of non-traditional instruction (NTI).

Fayette County is one of dozens of districts calling off on Tuesday. Some districts are utilizing NTI, others closing as part of a traditional snow day.

