Fayette County Public Schools closed Thursday, NTI weather day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the approaching winter storm, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022 and will operate on an NTI weather day, according to the school district.

All afterschool and evening school activities are canceled Thursday.

Students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher. They will have up to three days upon return to school to complete the assignments.

