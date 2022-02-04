UPDATE: Fayette School-sponsored activities cancelled Saturday

Swim meet, 8th grade basketball go on because not school sponsored

UPDATE POSTED 6:50 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB 4, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Due to weather conditions, all FCPS athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Saturday, February 5, with the exception of the KHSAA Regional Swim Competition and the 8th Grade State Basketball Tournament hosted by the Kentucky Sports Center. Those events are not governed by FCPS and are scheduled to continue with or without school district participation. All athletes may participate as scheduled.

UPDATE POSTED 5:50 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB 4, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to weather conditions all Fayette County Public Schools athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Saturday, February 5 with the exception of the 11th Region Swim Competition.

That event is not governed by FCPS and is scheduled to continue with or without our participation. All swimmers may participate as scheduled.

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 3, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Fayette County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, February 4, 2022.

All afterschool and evening activities are canceled. It’s a snow day, not NTI.

For more information, please visit www.fcps.net/weather.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the approaching winter storm, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022 and will operate on an NTI weather day, according to the school district.

All afterschool and evening school activities are canceled Thursday.

Students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher. They will have up to three days upon return to school to complete the assignments.

For more school-related weather information, click here.

