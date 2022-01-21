Fayette County cancels in-person classes Friday, using NTI

It's the second day in a row for non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to the weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Fayette County Public Schools will operate on an NTI weather day on Friday, January 21, 2022, the school district announced Thursday evening.

Students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher.

The district says Thursday afternoon, the school system’s team assessed street and sidewalk conditions throughout Fayette County. Although city crews have worked around the clock and many roads are clear, the district says it has concerns with rural parts of the county and areas that may freeze with extreme temperatures overnight.

Also, given forecasts calling for cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills in the morning, the district says it’s concerned that students would be outside too long if road conditions cause bus delays. Therefore, FCPS says it made the determination to operate on an NTI weather day on Friday.

Sponsors and coaches will reach out to student groups with specific information on afterschool and evening activities, according to the district.

FCPS is the state’s second largest school district with roughly 42,000 students and 8,000 employees.

For up to the minute closings, delays and cancellations, click on the Weather tab on our home page, then click on SnoWatch from the drop-down menu.