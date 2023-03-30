Fantastic Thursday on the way ahead of strong and gusty winds to end the week

Happy Thursday, it’s a Go Day! Really nice conditions are on the way today ahead of a strong system moving in Friday-Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 60s and lots of sunshine is on the way. Enjoy it because active weather returns starting early Friday and lasting into Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the timing heading into Friday – Saturday:

Friday Daytime: Showers & storms off and on throughout the day.

Friday Night: Severe storm threat & gusty winds.

Late Friday Night-Saturday: Gusty non-thunderstorm wind gusts. 50-55 MPH + gusts will be possible.

The western half of the ABC 36 viewing area has a Level 2 Severe Risk, while eastern Kentucky has a Level 1 Severe Risk. The main timeframe for severe weather will be late Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but a few spin-up tornadoes will be possible along the line of storms pushing through. Minor flooding is possible as well, especially in low-lying and flood prone areas. Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.5″-1.5″ in the forecast, with locally higher amounts possible.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with the strong-to-severe storms. But the gusts will also be strong outside of any storms. 50 MPH+ will be possible starting Friday evening and lasting through the midday on Saturday. As skies clear Saturday morning, wind gusts will be picking up. Very similar to last Saturday, minor wind damage and isolated power outages will be possible.

Temperatures will drop fast Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, before plummeting into the 30s by the evening. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s by Sunday morning.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Temps in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase. Temps in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms, late evening severe threat. Highs the 60s.