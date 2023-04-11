Fantastic stretch of weather continues Tuesday

After a beautiful Monday, pleasant weather conditions continue on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s with just a few clouds in the sky. The slow temperature trend upward that began on Sunday will continue through Thursday. Mid-to-upper 70s are in the forecast Wednesday, while upper 70s and low 80s can be expected Thursday.

Rain showers return to the forecast on Friday. It won’t be a complete washout but isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temps will likely return to the upper 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will push through the region late Saturday into Sunday. This will bring us another round of showers and storms ahead of the front as it passes.

Colder air returns to the region after this front passes. Afternoon highs early-to-middle portions of next week will be below average, likely into the 50s and low 60s for many areas.

TUESAY: Sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.