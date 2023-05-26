Fantastic start to the Memorial Day Weekend

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

A fantastic Friday is on the way across central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s and skies will remain mostly sunny. It will be comfortable today as well as dewpoints stay low through the day. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and skies will remain mostly clear.

Memorial Day Weekend begins on the dry end. Saturday will start mostly sunny before cloud cover increases from the southeast. The ABC 36 viewing area will remain dry during the day but rain chances will increase late Saturday night. This rain will continue into your Sunday. Rain totals will increase the further south and east that you go. Over 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in southeast Kentucky on Sunday, while less than a half an inch of rain will be possible for areas west of I-75 and north of I-64. Rain showers will taper off Sunday night into early Monday. Mainly dry conditions are on the way for your Memorial Day on Monday, with a few pop-up showers and a storm or two possible. Temperatures climb as well, climbing into the upper 70s near 80 for the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb next week. Mid-80s are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, while June may start with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s near 90. Summer-like temperatures will be accompanied by a few pop-up storms but none of the days will be washouts.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, with late evening showers. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s.