Family robbed at gunpoint in Washington County

Motorists near Perryville, Mercer, Boyle counties asked for assistance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Washington County investigators are asking the community’s help, especially people in the Mercer or Boyle County areas, with information on a roadside robbery of a family early Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, early Tuesday morning, deputy John Spaulding was dispatched to Perryville Road near the intersection of Pottsville Road to a motorist who said he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The motorist from Bardstown was traveling through Washington County when he had car trouble and pulled off to the side of the road. The motorist told Spaulding a car traveling westbound stopped approximately 100 feet in front of his vehicle and two men got out, the department said. One suspect held a gun to the motorist’s head and forced him to the ground and requested his money and his jewelry. The other suspect approached the passenger side window with gun drawn and requested the occupants of the vehicle, the wife of the motorist, his father and his two children, to hand over their belongings, according to the department.

Items taken from the family were gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace and a purse. The suspects requested the motorist not call the police, deputies said.

The suspects returned to their vehicle and fled east towards Perryville. The only description of the suspects is that they were both male.

The WCSO is asking anyone who may have been traveling on Perryville Road during this time and may have information to call Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.