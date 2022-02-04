Family, renter safe after tree crashes into carriage house apartment in Lexington

The Hoelscher family says while the incident was scary, no one was hurt.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While crews around the state are continuing to ensure people have power after Thursday night’s ice storm, a family in Lexington is recovering after a tree crashed into their carriage house apartment due to the ice.

At 710 Central Avenue, a more than 100 year old water maple tree crashed into the Hoelscher family’s carriage house apartment behind their house early Friday morning.

Owner Kyle Hoelscher says the incident happened around midnight. He says he was awake at the time and was startled by the noise.

“I was awake at the time when the tree fell, I was at the back of the house and it almost sounded like lightning ripping across the sky as the tree fell apart. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that huge water maple fell at the back,” said Hoelscher.

Hoelscher says the tree was massive, with a 5-foot diameter trunk. The tree fell into the carriage house apartment behind the Hoelscher’s residence, collapsing about a third of it and trapping the Hoelscher’s carriage house renter in it. Though the Lexington Fire Department was called to assist the renter in getting out of the apartment, Hoelscher says no one was injured.

“I thank goodness my tenant was safe and sound, it blocked her access to exit the property so we had to have the fire department come down and help her climb down a ladder. It was pretty scary,” said Hoelscher.

Hoelscher says the way the tree fell possibly saved the renter’s life.

“If the tree hadn’t fallen and landed where it did, it could have been a lot worse than some property damage,” said Hoelscher.

Hoelscher says the renter is staying with a friend in the neighborhood and anticipates repairing the building, though he says he thinks it will take a while.

“Everyone’s a little busy so I imagine the repairs will be a little delayed…hopefully it will get put back together quickly so my renter can get back to her house as quickly as possible,” said Hoelscher.

Later Friday morning, crews were on-site to help remove the massive tree from the Hoelscher’s back yard.