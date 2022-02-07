Family concerned by KSP search methods

The family says investigators left thousands of dollars in property damage during Thursday morning's search.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky (WTVQ)- The family of a man wanted in connection with a shooting is speaking out after they say law enforcement caused major damage during a recent search of their home.

“The destruction was excessive, the damage was excessive,” said Phillip Doan, the cousin of Woodrow Lamb.

Doan’s aunt and uncle are the parents of Woodrow Lamb, a fugitive sought by Kentucky State Police for a home-invasion and shooting last week. The family says KSP has showed up multiple times looking for Lamb. The family says investigators left thousands of dollars in property damage during Thursday morning’s search.

“They were always given permission, ‘go look. you didn’t have a search warrant, but you’re welcome to go look. There’s no one here.’ So after being here twice already, I don’t understand the extreme force and the way they were treated, I don’t understand the reasoning behind that,” Doan said.

KSP did provide a warrant before the search.

“The destruction that they did not just to the outside, but to the inside. The property on the inside, to damage people’s stuff, to throw it in the floor, bust it up, to walk on it. My cousin’s bed, they destroyed her bed. She don’t have a bed to sleep in. And just to think that’s okay is unacceptable,” Doan said.

The incident also caused an emotional toll on the family, according to Doan.

“There was so much pepper spray and so much of those bombs set off that they spent the night in the driveway in their car with those cold temperatures because they were unable to go into their home at that time,” Doan said.

Doan says he respects the law enforcement officers and their jobs, but believes someone should be held accountable.

“They put their lives on the line in what they do, in the job that they do and i respect them for that. But nobody was threatening. You’ve been here before. Why were you expecting this time to be different,” Doan said.

We reached out to the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs office. They say more information will be released this week.