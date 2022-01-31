Man sought in connection with home-invasion robbery, shooting

Incident happened late Sunday night in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 44-year-old Mount Vernon man is sought in connection with a home invasion robbery and shooting late Sunday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to a robbery and shooting at a home on Reverend Green Loop Road in Rockcastle County. Preliminary investigation reveals Woodrow Lamb, of Mount Vernon, entered the home armed with a gun and shot 66-year-old Damien R. Madden, troopers said.

Lamb left the home possibly in a two-door gray Toyota Scion with Kentucky registration 008-PRC. Madden was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by Rockcastle EMS and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating Lamb, who troopers say should be considered armed and dangerous. Lamb is described as 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 11 London at 606-878-6622 or toll free 1-800-222-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.

Trooper Adam Childress is continuing the investigation and will be obtaining arrest warrants. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, Mt. Vernon Police Department and Rockcastle EMS.