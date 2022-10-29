Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting while his family waits for answers

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond.

LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago.

“Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing to see how many people loved him. It was so packed, I had to sit in the back. And we ran out of obituaries because there were so many people. But he was loved by everyone and I’m just so proud of him and the life he lived and the short years that he lived, he just touched the lives of so many.”

Among those attending the funeral was good friend Taylor Isaacs. Isaacs telling ABC 36 News their friendship began in elementary school during the second grade and continued when they reconnected in work corp. They became roommates, but much more than that, best friends.

“He always had my back. If anything happened, he always had me, took care of me,” said Isaacs.

Isaacs remembered his friend as a jokester who was loved by so many.

“Last winter, we were hanging out and he was joking and dancing and like they said, he loves trap music. We were joking and dancing. And he slipped, and busted his butt and got right back up and slipped and fell again and just laughed the whole time. That’s just who he was. Just always laughing,” said Isaacs.

“Today’s funeral was about a lot of love and memories about him,” said Moore.