Family speaks out after deadly shooting involving Nicholasville police

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

10/25/22, 2:47 p.m.

LaDuke’s family is now speaking out.

LaDuke’s family attorney says “much of what has been said is false” and “police have done nothing to correct it.”

A letter from the family’s attorney to ABC 36 says LaDuke was alone in his home when he was shot “through” the bedroom window and that any suggestion that officers were threatened “inside” the home is false.

We reached out to KSP for comment, but haven’t heard back as of publishing time.

10/23/22, 4:36 p.m.

22-year-old Desman LaDuke has been identified as the man who died from a gunshot wound, the Fayette County coroner said.

10/23/22, 12:22 a.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a Saturday officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville.

According to KSP, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a call of a suicidal person at a home on Green Street around 1:30 p.m. There, they say they were met by an armed man. No other details were given about the shooting itself.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.