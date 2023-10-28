Expert speaks on importance of mental health

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mental health, It’s a topic many might avoid talking about, especially with the stigmas that come with having depression or anxiety.

EKU professor and psychologist Dr. Dan Florell, spoke with ABC 36 on the importance of mental health.

“I think mental health and mental illness can sneak up on people,” said Dr. Florell. “I think just because you were okay six months ago, doesn’t mean that you’re currently okay. We all have coping resources that we’ve developed over the years. Right? And usually the older you are, the more you’ve had to cope with, the better you are at withstanding certain levels of stress. But there comes a time in everybody’s life where those coping resources may no longer be adequate.”

Investigators say the alleged airline pilot who reportedly tried to crash an Alaska airline flight, had been struggling with depression for six years.

“With the airline pilot, you know there’s also a huge stigma in that community because there’s some real risk, as you might imagine. They don’t want people that have certain mental illnesses or mental disorders piloting planes.”

Dr. Florell says those who don’t suffer from mental illness, can’t understand why people do these things.

“I think until you go through experiences like that you don’t realize, you know most of us who are not dealing with that and coping with those situations, we can step back and think with the logical part of our mind. When you’re in the depths of anxiety and depression those options do not become apparent to you.”

Signs someone may be struggling with their mental health are “People that begin to worry, they’re appetite will change, either they’ll start eating more or more likely not eat as much. You’ve got sleep that also becomes disturbed.”

For those who may be struggling right now, Dr. Florell says this.

“Whether it’s a diagnosis or not it really doesn’t matter. If you’re hurting enough where it’s changing your behaviors, it’s keeping you up at night, it probably wouldn’t hurt to be able to talk to somebody.”