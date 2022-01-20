Ethan the Dog’s rescue story continues to give

As one-year anniversary nears, company will match donations
Steve Rogers,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog’s rescue a year ago attracted national attention. Now, a year later, the story keeps giving.

Feeders Pet Supply will match donations to the Kentucky Humane Society up to $15,000 in honor of Ethan’s one-year rescue anniversary. Every gift the Kentucky Humane SocietyEthan1Ethan3Ethan2 receives before midnight on January 29, 2022 will be matched – dollar for dollar – up to $15,000.

Ethan was dumped in the KHS parking lot on January 29, 2021, and was actively dying from extreme starvation. Less than a year later, Travolta arrived at KHS, also near death from a lack of nutritious food and care. The gift will help ensure situations like that of Ethan and Travolta don’t happen again.

Feeders Pet Supply’s $15,000 matching gift is 100% of the proceeds from the Incredipet Ethan’s Choice Biscuits sales.

n May 2021, Ethan enthusiastically taste-tested every flavor of their Incredipet Dog Biscuits and declared salmon and potato the winner for his limited edition Ethan’s Choice Biscuits to benefit KHS and shelter animals in need.

