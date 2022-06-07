Ethan the dog nominated in 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

You can vote once per day through July 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) last year, has been named as a semi-finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

The annual, nationwide competition searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things. Dogs compete in seven different categories. Ethan is included in the Shelter dog category.

Voting is underway through July 22, 2022. You can vote once per day by clicking HERE.

After voting concludes, winners in each category are honored at the star-studded American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach.

Ethan has served as a champion for animal rights after he was found dumped in a parking lot on a cold day in January 2021. He weighed just 38 pounds, half of what he should have weighed. He was rushed to a vet and managed to fight to stay alive despite insurmountable odds.

Ethan’s will to live inspired people around the world. He’s not only given a voice to shelter pets and put a face on animal cruelty cases, Ethan also helps other animals who have faced their own medical problems. Most recently, Ethan met another dog who shared a similar backstory. You can read more about his meet with Huck HERE.

Ethan was also inducted into Animal Hall of Fame last October.