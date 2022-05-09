Two beloved shelter dogs meet for the first time, instant friends

Monday's event helps raise more awareness to the shelter's Second Chances program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public was invited to a meet and greet of two beloved shelter dogs on Monday.

Huck, a rescue dog at the Lexington Humane Society, was finally able to meet his fellow furry hero. Huck was found on Christmas Eve with a broken leg and two fractures in his jaw. He’s since recovered and on Monday, got the chance to meet Ethan the rescue dog from the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ethan has a similar back story when he was dropped off in the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot, emaciated and left for dead. Ethan has since been adopted and now serves as an advocate for animal rights.

Organizers say the two have become fast friends.

“It fills you with hope because we see so many sad stories, so many animals that come in barely able to make it,” said Meghan Hawkins, director of community engagement for the Lexington Humane Society. “And then you know that you have the community supporting you they have your back, they have the dogs and cats back. So, as long as we have them on our side, we can keep taking them in.”

Monday’s event was also a way to raise awareness for the Second Chances program, which is committed to saving animals in need. You can learn more about LHS’ Second Chances program HERE.