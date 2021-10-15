Estill County BOE warns parents not to threaten staff over COVID-19 restrictions

The warning was posted on the board of education's Facebook page and website.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Board of Education is asking parents to be civil when it comes to responding to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates in the school system.

The board sent out a “civility statement” on its Facebook page and website ahead of the next scheduled BOE meeting, which is set for October 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

In the post, the BOE noted in recent weeks there has been an increase of incidents where parents have been abusive to school employees and have made threatening comments in violation of state law.

The post notes that school employees are required to report all incidents which involve incivility to their site administrator/designee and to the superintendent. The post says incidents will be reviewed for further action by the superintendent, but not limited to restraining orders or pursuit of other legal options on behalf of the school district.