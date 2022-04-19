Erin Coffel named NFCA/Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week

Coffel is the first UK athlete to earn national player of the week since 2014.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Kentucky Softball’s Erin Coffel was named the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association’s National Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. She becomes the first player at Kentucky since Griffin Joiner in 2014 to win national player of the week honors.

Coffel hit .667 on the week in Kentucky’s four games and clubbed an even .700 in UK’s series against Arkansas as she hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs on the week. Coffel had two five-RBI games, one off her career high, and smacked two home runs in UK’s win over No. 6 Arkansas on Saturday.

She had a hit in every game this week, including a three-run homer against Louisville as UK won its in-state rivalry game against the Cardinals with Coffel logging at least one RBI in all three of her plate appearances that night. Coffel tied the game with a three-run bomb in the top of the fourth inning at Arkansas on Friday and then won the game for UK with a go-ahead solo shot to center that scored the game-winning run in the seventh.

Defensively, she did not make an error in any of the four games at shortstop.