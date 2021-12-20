EKU’s Walder picked to play in Tropical Bowl senior football showcase

The Tropical Bowl showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and GM’s who travel from around the country to the event. The weekend is focused on scouting, teaching, and football. Since its inception in 2016, more than 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL.

Walder started all 11 games on the defensive line for the Colonels. He finished the season tied for the team lead with 4.0 sacks and ranked second on the defense with 7.0 tackles for loss. His five pass deflections were the most of any defensive lineman in the ASUN this season. Ealier this month, Walder played in the FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Dayton, Ohio, native will be the second Colonel to play in the Tropical Bowl in two years. Wide receiver Keyion Dixon competed in the 2021 event.