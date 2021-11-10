EKU’s Tapias named A-Sun’s men’s cross country Scholar Athlete of the Year

Redshirt junior has 4.0 GPA, eyes MBA

ATLANTA (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University redshirt junior Joan Tapias has been voted the ASUN Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Tapias has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA while pursuing an MBA (master of business administration) graduate degree at EKU.

The native of Barcelona, Spain finished fourth overall at the ASUN Championships on October 30 in Orlando, Florida, covering the 8K course in a time of 24:11.8. He earned first team All-ASUN honors for his performance.

Tapias also headlined the seven-person ASUN Men’s Cross Country All-Academic Team released on Wednesday.

The cross country Colonels return to action this Friday, November 12, at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville.