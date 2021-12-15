EKU’s Perry, Carter earn ASUN track honors

Following their performances at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville over the weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University’s Quantasia Perry and Samuel Carter have earned ASUN weekly track and field honors following their performances at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville over the weekend.

Perry was named the ASUN Female Track Athlete of the Week, while Carter earned ASUN Male Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Perry broke her own school record in the indoor 200 meters on Saturday, clocking a time of 24:00. That mark eclipsed her previous school record of 24.27, which she ran last season. It is the currently the fastest 200 meters time in the ASUN.

The senior from Covington, Georgia also took third in the finals of the 60 meters on Saturday, clocking a personal and ASUN-best time of 7.52.

Carter finished fourth in the triple jump on Saturday in Louisville, recording a leap of 45-9.25. That currently ranks No. 4 in the ASUN.

The senior from Savannah, Georgia also recorded a personal-best time of 6.97 in the 60 meters, which ranks him No. 3 in the conference.

Perry, Carter and the rest of the Colonel track and field team have the holidays off before returning to action January 14-15 at the Jim Green Invitational in Lexington.