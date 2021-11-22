EKU’s Jackson on final 25 on Buck Buchanan Award list

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky redshirt junior linebacker Matthew Jackson has been named a finalist for the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award. A mid-season addition to the Watch List, Jackson is one of 25 finalists for the honor.

The award, now in its 27th year, is presented to the national defensive player of the year. A 50-member, national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

Jackson, a native of Nashville, Tenn., has 102 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks on the season. He finished the season tied for the ASUN lead in total tackles. Jackson totaled double-digit tackles in five different games for the Colonels.

He also forced two fumbles, intercepted two passes, and tallied six pass deflections on the year. Jackson, a preseason third-team STATS Perform All-American selection, was the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after racking up 14 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in a 38-35 win at Central Arkansas on Oct. 16.