EKU’S Anna Purichia named to A-Sun All-Freshman volleyball team

Indiana native has been a leader in several stats.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University freshman outside hitter Anna Purichia was selected to the ASUN Conference All-Freshmen Team, the league announced Wednesday from Fort Myers, Florida, the site of the 2021 ASUN Volleyball Tournament.

Purichia played in and started all 30 matches. She averaged 2.35 kills and 1.07 digs per set. She also contributed 44 blocks and 10 aces. Purichia ranked 11th in the ASUN with a total of 256 kills and 20th in kills per set. She is 12th in the conference in points with 161 and 24th in points per set at 2.9.

The New Albany, Indiana native had a season-high 20 kills and hit .295 against Lamar on Sept. 18. She had 18 kills against Central Arkansas on Nov. 6. Purichia recorded a season-best 17 digs against Chattanooga on Sept. 17. She posted five blocks against Lamar and Liberty.

The Colonels play Kennesaw State in the first round of the ASUN Tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m.