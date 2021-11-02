EKU women’s golfer joins worldwide field in 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf

Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir to represent Iceland

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University women’s golf team member Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir will represent Iceland in one of the premier amateur competitions – the 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship presented by The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation – on Thursday through Saturday at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

The Spirit brings together the best amateur golfers from 20 countries and four continents for three days of competition. Two female and two male amateurs from each country will play for a chance at gold in five concurrent competitions.

The championship will be available via livestream during competition on GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app and on TheSpiritGolf.com. GOLF Channel will present the highlight show in primetime, from 7-9 pm ET on Dec. 9.

“Our field is set for The Spirit, and it is an impressive group of international players,” said Corby Robertson Jr., founder and owner of Whispering Pines Golf Club. “These players are the future of golf across the world, and we look forward to providing them an incredible experience while they compete in one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf.”

Kristinsdottir, a native of Reykjavik, Iceland, leads EKU with a 70.47 stroke average. She has four top-5 finishes in five events this season, including a win at the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri. In 15 rounds of golf, she has shot par or lower in 11 rounds.

The Spirit is a celebration of international goodwill through the game of golf. There is an opening and closing ceremony in addition to social events throughout tournament week. Camp Olympia, one of the premier summer camps in the country, provides international village accommodations for the golfers, allowing them to gather and socialize after play.

The 2021 Spirit features 80 competitors. It is a 54-hole, four-ball stroke play competition, with five concurrent competition categories. Gold, silver and bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top finishers in each competition.

In addition to Kristinsdottir, the Icelandic team will include Hulda Clara Gestsdottir, Hlynur Bergsson and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson.

Individual standouts among the women’s field include USA’s Rose Zhang who is ranked No. 1 in the world and is the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior and 2020 U.S. Women’s amateur champion. USA’s Rachel Heck is ranked No. 2 and is the 2021 NCAA individual champion and PING/WGCA Player of the Year. Two players, Andrea Lignell (Sweden) and Chiara Tamburlini (Switzerland) are members of the 2021 Ole Miss national championship team; and Caley McGinty helped lead England to the 2021 European Ladies Team Championship earlier this year.

Eastern Kentucky will conclude the fall portion of its schedule on Nov. 8-10 at the French Broad Collegiate Invitational hosted by UNC Asheville at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

This biennial event, staged for the 10th time in 2021, is a premier amateur competition featuring the world’s best men and women amateurs representing their respective countries in team and individual play. Previous Spirit International competitors who now are professionals on the LPGA and PGA TOUR include Lorena Ochoa, Brooke Henderson, Scottie Scheffler, Bernd Wiesberger, Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Lexi Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Bronte Law, Martin Kaymer, Maria Fassi, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Jessica Korda, Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland, to name a few.

Spirit alumni have gone on to win more than 650 professional titles, 25 major championships and 56 Olympic appearances, including 16 PGA Tour winners, 27 European Tour winners, 24 LPGA winners and 23 Ladies European Tour winners.