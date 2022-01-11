EKU volleyball’s Michalak earns ‘Winners for Life’ honor

One student-athlete from each of the 12 ASUN institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University volleyball player Molly Michalak was chosen to the 2021-22 ASUN Conference Fall Winners for Life team, the league announced on Tuesday from its Atlanta headquarters.

Michalak is one of Eastern Kentucky’s most active student-athletes in civic engagement. She is a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative, captain of the volleyball team and head of the awareness committee at SAAC meetings.

The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, and Sportsmanship. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at his/her university.

The outside hitter from Grove City, Ohio led the Colonels on the court with 3.01 kills per set and upholds the highest standards for herself off the floor, being active in the community through campus clean-ups, Campus Rec the Ravine Night, Operation Christmas Child, and volunteering at International Student-Athlete Nights.