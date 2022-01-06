EKU volleyball promotes Murr to assistant coach

Murr had been graduate assistant during 2021 season

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Kendall Murr, who served as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University during the 2021 season, has been promoted to a full time assistant position, EKU Head Coach Johnna Bazzani announced today.

Murr, who completed her playing career at Mississippi State University in the spring of 2021, joined the EKU program as a graduate assistant coach in August.

“I am so excited to promote Kendall to our assistant coach position,” said Bazzani. “Kendall is a young, up and coming coach who has played at a high level and can help guide the team through her experiences. Kendall is invested in the program and the direction we want it to go. She helped us make our first ASUN Tournament appearance this year and took the lead in coaching our defensive specialists.”

During the fall 2021 season, Murr helped the team improve by eight wins from the season before, and in its first season as a member of the ASUN Conference, the Colonels qualified for the league tournament as the No. 3 seed from the West Division. Defensive specialist/libero Sydney Schoen ranked second in the ASUN in digs and fifth in digs per set in 2021.

“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity to be stepping into a bigger role for this program,” Murr said. “I love the vision and culture Johnna has created for EKU volleyball and I’m so glad to be a part of it. I am looking forward to leading these student-athletes and helping take this program to the next level.”

Murr, a defensive specialist at Mississippi State, played in 46 sets during the 2020-21 season. She missed the 2019 season due to an injury. In 2018, Murr saw action in 31 matches and started 30 times. The Yorktown, Indiana native led the team with 413 digs and tied for second on the squad with 15 service aces.

Murr began her collegiate playing career at ASUN Conference member Jacksonville University in 2017. She earned a spot on the ASUN All-Freshman Team after contributing 2.28 digs per set and ranking 20th in the conference with 10 aces.

From May to August of 2021, Murr has worked as a child development intern at the T.K. Martin Center.

Murr completed a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences at Mississippi State with a 3.90 grade-point-average. She was a member of the Southeastern Conference Honor Roll from 2018 to 2021.