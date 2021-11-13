EKU volleyball closes out season with win

Volleyball team won for the fourth time in its last five matches, downs Bellarmine

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s volleyball team won for the fourth time in its last five matches with a 3-1 victory over visiting Bellarmine University on Saturday at McBrayer Arena.

EKU won by scores of 22-25, 25-16, 27-25 and 25-23.

As the No. 3 seed from the ASUN West Division, the Colonels will face Kennesaw State, the No. 2 seed from the East Division in the first round of the conference tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Fort Myers, Florida.

Sarah Mitchell led all players with 24 kills. She made just four errors in 51 attacks for a .392 hitting percentage. The sophomore also had 15 digs, one ace and one block. Molly Michalak added 16 kills. Audrey Eurton posted a match-high 46 assists to go along with three kills, no errors and 14 digs. Reilly Lowe had six blocks.

Michalak tied the first set, 22-22, with a kill, but the Knights scored the final three points to win the set and take a 1-0 lead.

The Colonels (10-20, 7-9 ASUN) blew open the second set with a 12-2 run. After Bellarmine closed within one, 8-7, Mitchell recorded a kill to get the run started. Michalak made it 16-9 with a kill. Four straight Knight errors ended the run and put Eastern Kentucky on top 20-9. Katie McKune’s kill ended the set, 25-16, and tied the match.

Down 23-20 late in the third, Bellarmine scored three straight to tie it. EKU had three set points before Mitchell ended the set, 27-25, with a kill.

Bellarmine (6-22, 2-14 ASUN) overcame a late four-point deficit to tie the fourth set at 22-22. With the set tied 23-23, Mitchell put down a kill to give the Colonels match-point. On the next series, McKune and Lowe blocked a Knight attack for the winning point.

Eastern Kentucky totaled 61 kills and hit .248 as a team. BU had 56 kills and a .183 attack percentage. EKU out-blocked the Knights 11-7.

Jayme Scott led Bellarmine with 17 kills and Anna Lococo had 22 digs.