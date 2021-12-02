EKU softball signs seven during early signing period

Players from five states, three from California

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University softball team welcomed seven new members – Shannon Cunningham, Jaelin Haynes, Lilly Davis, Emma Bethel, Tayteum Vigansky, Brooke Davis, and Alena Hillyard – to the team in 2023, head coach Jane Worthington announced.

Cunningham is a 5-foot-9 catcher/outfielder from Tustin, California. As a junior, Cunningham hit .321 with 10 singles, six doubles, one home run, and eight RBIs. During her freshman season in 2019, she helped lead her team to a 15-14 record and a CIF Division 2 first round appearance. Cunningham had offers form North Dakota State and UC San Diego.

Haynes is a 5-foot-4 outfielder from San Bernardino, California. She hit .339 during her junior season with one double, one triple, seven RBIs, and 18 runs. She had an impressive sophomore season with one double, one tiple, two home runs and 14 runs while hitting .526 in 14 games. Haynes has 34 stolen bases in her high school career. Haynes was named defensive player of the year and first-team all CBL.

Davis is a 5-foot-7 catcher/infielder from Louisville Male High School. She was apart of the 2019 state and national championship team that posted a 29-0 record. During the 2019 season she posted a .454 batting average with nine home runs and 37 RBIs. As a junior in 2021 she was named to the all-district team and Region 7 All-Tournament team. She was a member of the Kentucky All-Star Team.

Bethel comes from Philadelphia, Tennessee. The 5-foot-10 pitcher had 142 strikeouts and five home runs while being named to the all-district team. As a junior she hit .396 with four doubles and 15 RBIs. During her freshman season she posted a 4-1 record in the circle.

Vigansky is a 6-foot pitcher from Bellefontaine, Ohio. During her junior season she pitched 159 innings and posted a 1.9 ERA. She had a league-best 200 strikeouts while also hitting .300 with two home runs. She was named second-team CBC and was honorable mention Southwest District. As a freshman in 2019 she was named second-team CBC. Se had offers from Longwood and Ashland.

Davis comes from Escalon High School out of Oakdale, California. The 5-foot-8 pitcher helped lead her team to a 16-2 record and an Oak League title as a junior in 2021. She posted 207 strikeouts over 163 innings with a 2.57 ERA. She helped her team to a 19-8-1 record as a freshman on the way to the team’s third section title in a row. She had an offer from Northwest Nazarene.

Hillyard is a 5-foot-8 pitcher from Manassas, Virginia. She posted a 10-4 record with a 3.40 ERA. She helped lead her team to a class 6A Cedar Run District Championship, a class 6A Region B Championship, and a class 6A state semi-final appearance. She was named first-team all-district pitcher and district player of the year. She had 108 strikeouts over 92 and two-third innings.