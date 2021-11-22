EKU soccer’s Kirk named to All-Academic team

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University soccer player – Ali Kirk – was chosen to the 2021 Academic All-District® First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

As a first team all-district honorees, Kirk advances to the Academic All-America® ballot.

Kirk, a 5-foot-7 junior midfielder, carries a 4.0 grade-point-average while majoring in nursing. She played and started in all 19 matches on the season. The Cincinnati, Ohio native played 1,301 minutes on the season and had two goals and four points on the season.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ali to be recognized for her commitment and quality on and off the field” head coach Matt Cosinuke said. ‘She has played such a huge role for us on the field playing close to, or above 1,000 minutes in every season she’s been here. She sets incredibly high standards for herself and those around her. She reflects the values of this family and is an incredible ambassador for EKU Athletics. We are very proud of her impact and success.”

To be nominated for Academic All-America honors, a student-athlete must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point-average (on a 4.0 scale) for his/her career. No athlete is eligible until he/she has reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his/her current institution.