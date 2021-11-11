EKU men’s basketball adds two guards during early signing

Bowling Green, Indianapolis players ink with Colonels

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Bowling Green, Kentucky native Turner Buttry and Indianapolis, Indiana native Tayshawn Comer signed National Letters of Intent to play college basketball at Eastern Kentucky University, EKU Head Coach A.W. Hamilton announced today.

Comer, a 3-star recruit, is the 41st ranked point guard in the country by ESPN and ranked as the 38th best combo guard in the country by 247 Sports. ESPN also rated Comer as the 10th-best prospect in the state of Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Comer had multiple Division I offers including Butler, Belmont and Southern Illinois, but ultimately decided to play for the Most Exciting 40 Minutes in Sports.

Comer led Cathedral High School to the city championship in 2020-21 as a junior. He was named first team all-city while also being selected to the prestigious Indiana Junior All-Star Team. Cathedral was tabbed preseason favorite to defend its city title and is a favorite to win the state championship with Comer being a Mr. Basketball candidate.

“Tayshawn Comer is a special person and player who our fans are going to love,” Hamilton said. “He is an elite playmaker on both ends of the floor, who could have played anywhere in the country but fell in love with EKU and our style of play. Tayshawn is tireless worker and ultimate competitor who shines brightest in the biggest moments. It’s a great day for EKU basketball!”

Buttry earned all-state honors after averaging 16 points, four assists and three rebounds per game as a junior in 2020-21. He led the state in free throw percentage, knocking down 95 percent from the charity stripe.

The 5-foot-11 point guard helped Bowling Green High School to a 24-3 record and a spot in the state elite eight. Buttry, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 point guard and the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2022, is a candidate for Mr. Basketball this season. He was chosen first team all-region and to the all-region tournament team last year. He made a play in the state tournament at Rupp Arena that appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter Top-10.

“We are very excited to add another Kentucky native to our program,” said Hamilton. “Turner Buttry is a perfect fit on and off the court for what we are building here at EKU. Turner is a tough leader, who loves the game of basketball and has a work ethic that all of our fans will love and appreciate. Anytime you can add a leader who can shoot the ball like Turner, and plays with a chip on his shoulder, it’s a great day for our program!”

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Buttry contributed 11 points, four assists and three rebounds per game on his way to earning third team all-region recognition. He was chosen to the all-district tournament team and the all-region tournament team.