EKU golfer Kristinsdottir wins again, team finishes second

EKU women score well at North Carolina tourney

ARDEN, N.C. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir claimed her second individual medalist honor of the season and helped the Colonels to a second place finish at the French Broad Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday.

EKU moved up three spots with a final round 288 (+4), the best round by any team during the three-day event. The Colonels shot first and second round scores of 306 and 304. Wofford College (896) edged Eastern Kentucky (898) by two shots.

Kristinsdottir rebounded from a first round 78 (+7) on Monday to shoot back-to-back rounds of 1-under 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. She concluded with a 54-hole total of 218 (+5), one shot better than USC Upstate’s Praew Nontarux (219).

The senior was tied for 27th after the first round. It is Kristinsdottir’s second individual victory of the season, having captured first place at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational. She followed that with consecutive second place finishes before winning again on Wednesday.

All five Colonels placed in the top-30. Elisa Orduna Shackleton (225) shot a final round 1-over to tie for 11th. Rylea Marcum (230) also carded a final round 1-over and tied for 21st.

Vilma Efraimsson (231) tied for 23rd after a final round 74 (+3). Carlee Shoemaker (234) tied for 29th.

EKU overtook Western Carolina, Gardner-Webb and High Point on the final day, moving from fifth to second. Eastern Kentucky finished 12 shots in front of those three teams who all tied for third with a total of 910. The field also included Lipscomb (7th), UNC Asheville (8th), Belmont (t-9th), Appalachian State (12th) and Northern Kentucky (13th) among others.

The 13 teams competed on the par 71, 5,947-yard course at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina.

EKU has concluded the fall portion of its 2021-22 schedule. The Colonels will return to action on Feb. 14 at the two-day First Coast Classic hosted by the University of North Florida and Western Kentucky University.

Eastern Kentucky 306-304-288 – 898 Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir 78-70-70 – 218 (+5)

T11. Elisa Orduna Shackleton 78-75-72 – 225 (+12)

T21. Rylea Marcum 76-82-72 – 230 (+17)

T23. Vilma Efraimsson 80-77-74 – 231 (+18)

T29. Carlee Shoemaker 74-84-76 – 234 (+21)