EKU faces challenging first year in ASUN

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Head Coach Jane Worthington and the Eastern Kentucky University softball team have unveiled the 2022 schedule, highlighted by the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Invitational in Leesburg, Florida opening weekend.

EKU has 17 games against teams that finished in the top-100 of the RPI last season and 17 games against teams that finished 100-150 in the RPI. Eastern Kentucky faces 10 teams that went to a NCAA regional and two teams that made a NCAA super-regional a year ago.

The Colonels open the season against Missouri and Wisconsin on Feb. 11. The Tigers finished 42-17 last season and were one game away from making it to the Women’s College World Series. In game two, the Colonels will take on a Wisconsin team that finished 18-22 in the Big Ten. EKU takes on Big Ten teams Michigan State, Iowa, and Northwestern to wrap up the event.

EKU heads to Troy, Alabama from Feb. 18-20 for the Troy Invitational. The Colonels will take on Ole Miss to open the event followed by Troy, two tournament teams last year. Eastern Kentucky takes on Nicholls two times and Ole Miss one more time at the event.

Eastern Kentucky then hits the road to Chattanooga for the Frost Classic on Feb. 25-27. The Colonels will square off with Southern Illinois, Butler, Northern Illinois, and Chattanooga (twice).

EKU goes to Alabama State the first weekend of March to take on North Alabama in a non-conference game, Eastern Illinois (twice), and Alabama State (twice).

The Colonels will travel to Lexington to take on Buffalo and Valparaiso on March 11 before traveling to Louisville to wrap up the weekend against Ohio, Louisville, and Indiana on March 12-13.

EKU takes on Dayton March 15 and in-state rival Morehead State on March 16 before opening conference play.

Eastern Kentucky also has non-conference games against Northern Kentucky (April 5), Western Kentucky (April 13), Kentucky (April 20), and Miami (OH) (April 27).

Conference foes Liberty (March 19-20), Stetson (April 2-3), Central Arkansas (April 20), and North Alabama (May 6-7) will all come to Richmond this year.

While EKU will hit the road in conference against Jacksonville (March 26-27), Jacksonville State (April 9-10), Bellarmine (April 23-24), and Lipscomb (April 30-May 1).

The Colonels finished last year 35-17, won the conference tournament and advanced to the program’s first NCAA regional tournament since 2004. EKU returns 10 of its top 13 hitters off last year’s NCAA regional team. The Colonels finished last year 51st in the country in doubles and 66th in home runs.

EKU’s pitching staff returns three pitchers from last year’s squad.

Season tickets are now on sale. For more questions, contact the EKU ticket office at 859-622-2122.