EKU cruises to victory against Central Arkansas

– (EKU Athletics) – The EKU football team earned a massive win on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium as the Colonels topped Central Arkansas, 42-14.

The Colonels (6-3, 2-1 ASUN) struck first with a touchdown on the opening drive as

hit

for a 17-yard score making it 7-0 Colonels with 11:07 to play in the first quarter

Central Arkansas tied the score early in the second quarter, but EKU retook the lead when John Blunt Jr. intercepted a pass at UCA’s 35 and returned the pick all the way to the Bears’ two-yard line.

punched it in on the next play, giving EKU a 14-7 lead with 4:53 left in the half.

Another interception set the Colonels up right before halftime as

returned a UCA interception to the six-yard line. Sloan once again delivered, this time from four yards out, and EKU took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.

The Colonels extended their lead to 28-7 midway through the third quarter when McKinney found Higgins again for a 14-yard touchdown with 6:28 left in the period.

EKU’s defense continued to stifle UCA in the third quarter, forcing two punts and forcing a failed fourth-down attempt. The offense would strike again early in the fourth quarter when

hauled in a diving catch in the end zone from McKinney for a 28-yard score to put EKU up 35-7 with 11:02 to play

After another defensive stop,

rumbled 69 yards to the Bears’ 10-yard line, then capped the drive with a 10-yard score to make it 42-7 Colonels with 6:29 to go.

UCA tacked on another touchdown in garbage time as EKU notched its largest margin of victory this season.

McKinney finished for 253 yards on 19-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and one interception.

led all receivers with 71 yards on six catches, while Carter rushed for a career-high 125 yards on 13 carries