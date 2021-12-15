EKU Colonels football sign 10 on first day of early period

Players from five states on the list

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells announced the signing of 10 student-athletes who will join the football program for the 2022 season as part of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

The newcomers consist of three linebackers, two defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, one defensive back, one quarterback, and one punter. Five of the incoming Colonels hail from Kentucky, while Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Australia are also represented.

“We’re really excited to welcome these young men into the EKU football program,” Wells said. “Our coaches did a great job of addressing the needs of our team. We’re very excited about all the traits these young men bring to our program, and we look forward to seeing them compete. We’re also very appreciative of all the high school coaches in the state and in Tennessee that helped us with our high school signees.”

Jeremiah Bailey | DL | 6-3 | 240 | Smyrna, Tenn./Smyrna

Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic selection as a senior

2021 Region 6-6A Co-Defensive MVP

Region 5-6A Defensive Player of the Year as a junior

79 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2020

Helped Bulldogs win a region championship as a junior

Also played tight end

Wells on Bailey: “Jeremiah has good length and good size. He also camped with us and did a great job. We’re excited about how he played his senior year and we’re looking forward to adding him to the defensive line room.”

Kellen Bowen | LB | 6-5 | 210 | Hodgenville, Ky./LaRue County

Second Team News Enterprise All-Area linebacker as a junior

Also played wide receiver

Part of Region 3A championship team as a freshman

Member of basketball and track teams

Named LaRue County H.S. Most Athletic

Most Versatile award winner in all three sports

Wells on Bowen: “Kellen is a big athlete that came to camp this summer. He has good length and speed. We’re looking forward to seeing his growth and development.”

Jeremy Edwards | P | 6-3 | 210 | Bendigo, Australia/Prokick Australia

Fourth Colonel punter since 2009 to hail from Australia

Trained with Prokick Australia

Wells on Edwards: “Jeremy was recommended to us by former Colonel Rick Sang. We’ll continue our Aussie connection at punter after having guys like Jordan Berry, Keith Wrzuszczak, and Phillip Richards here. We really loved Jeremy’s film and we’re looking forward to seeing him.”

KJ Figures | DB | 6-0 | 195 | Charleston, W.V./Antelope Valley College

40 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 2021

Helped Marauders win 2021 SCFA American Pacific League championship

Led AVC to CCCAA American Championship Bowl berth

Finished first in the American Pacific League in pass breakups

Ranked sixth in the conference in solo tackles

Played cornerback and wide receiver at Capital H.S.

Wells on Figures: “KJ’s film was sent to us by Coach Perry Jehlicka, who’s the head coach at Antelope Valley and was a coach on the 1997 OVC championship team here at EKU. KJ had a great high school career and a very productive junior college career, so we’re looking forward to having him here.”

Cameron Hergott | QB | 6-3 | 200 | Fort Mitchell, Ky./Beechwood

2021 KFCA 2A Player of the Year

2020 KFCA and AP Mr. Kentucky Football

Led Tigers to state championships in 2018, 2020, and 2021

Three-time state championship MVP

2020 Louisville Courier Journal and Greater Cincinnati First Team All-State quarterback

Threw for 8,537 career yards and 97 touchdowns while rushing for 4,197 yards and 63 touchdowns

Wells on Hergott: “Cameron addresses a need we have at quarterback. He’ll be here this spring, so we’re excited about watching him compete. Obviously, he had a storied career at Beechwood High School, where he won three state championships and was Mr. Football for the 2020 season. We’re really excited about how he performed at camp with us and how he was solid in his commitment with us.”

Anthony Johns | OL | 6-1 | 285 | Winchester, Ky./Lexington Christian Academy

KSR 2021 All-State Football Team selection

Helped lead Eagles to back-to-back 2A state championship game appearances as a junior and senior

Part of Kentucky’s highest-scoring offense in 2021 (46.9 points per game)

Paved the way for running back Xavier Brown, who rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns and was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year

Name lineman MVP at 2021 Best of the Midwest Combine

Member of track & field team

Wells on Johns: “Anthony camped with us multiple times and did a great job of earning his offer. We’re really excited about his future on the offensive line at the center position. He played in back-to-back state championships and is a really good football player.”

Dylan Jordan | LB | 6-3 | 210 | Pittsburg, Kans./Butler C.C.

Honorable Mention KJCCC All-Conference selection

32 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 2021

Helped Grizzlies reach the KJCCC semifinals

Led all Butler freshman in tackles this fall

Guided Butler to first 8-seed upset of a 1-seed in KJCCC playoff history

Made 16 stops in the final three games of the season, including nine in the postseason

Wells on Jordan: “Dylan played at TCU before going to Butler. He’s shown the skill set we’re looking for at our SAM position. He has good length and good speed and possesses good pass-rushing ability.”

Jeremiah Lightfoot | DL | 6-2 | 300 | Bowling Green, Ky./Bowling Green

First Team All-SKY Conference defensive lineman as a junior and a senior

Led Purples to 2020 5A state championship

Recorded 73 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in his junior season

Courier Journal 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Honorable Mention

Part of defense that allowed 9.6 points per game in 2020

Wells on Lightfoot: “Jeremiah will be a nose tackle for us. He has good athleticism and won a state championship at Bowling Green High School in 2020 and was a really good player for that program.”

Matthew Napier | OL | 6-6 | 343 | Nicholasville, Ky./University of Kentucky

Letterwinner at Kentucky

Prepped at East Jessamine H.S.

Earned Courier Journal All-State honorable mention honors as a senior

Participated in the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Member of the basketball and track & field teams

Wells on Napier: “I knew Matthew from my time at Kentucky. He’s a really big, athletic young man. He was competing for playing time on a great offensive line at Kentucky. He’ll come in and compete immediately at our guard position but can play guard or tackle.”

Kylan Robinson | LB | 5-11 | 210 | Southaven, Miss./Northwest Mississippi C.C.

Second Team All-MACCC selection

Led Rangers to back-to-back MACCC championships in 2020 and 2021

Recorded 74 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one interception this fall

All-Mississippi Gridiron Team selection in 2020

Third Team JCGridiron.com Fall All-American honoree last season

Wells on Robinson: “Kylan played on two state championship teams at Northwest Mississippi and was part of a team that made the national semifinals. He was a leader on their defense. He’s an aggressive, hard-nosed middle linebacker and was highly recommended by the Northwest staff. We really enjoyed meeting Kylan and are excited to have him here.”

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown Previous School Jeremiah Bailey DL 6-3 240 Smyrna, Tenn. Smyrna Kellen Bowen LB 6-5 210 Hodgenville, Ky. LaRue County Jeremy Edwards P 6-3 210 Bendigo, Australia Prokick Australia KJ Figures DB 6-0 195 Charleston, W.V. Antelope Valley Cameron Hergott QB 6-3 200 Fort Mitchell, Ky. Beechwood Anthony Johns OL 6-1 285 Winchester, Ky. Lexington Christian Dylan Jordan LB 6-3 210 Pittsburg, Kans. Butler C.C. Jeremiah Lightfoot LB 6-2 230 Bowling Green, Ky. Bowling Green Matthew Napier OL 6-6 343 Nicholasville, Ky. Kentucky Kylan Robinson LB 5-11 210 Southaven, Miss. Northwest Miss.

