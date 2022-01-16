EKU cheer teams take national title, finish second in another

CoEd, All-Girl have been in top 3 for three straight years

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University CoEd cheerleading team captured its second consecutive Small Coed Division I national title at the 2022 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday evening.

The EKU All-Girl squad finished second in the All-Girl Division I standings, falling just short of repeating as national champs.

EKU’s CoEd squad posted a score of 92.3 in its first attempt to advance to the finals, where the Colonels topped their previous performance with a 94.6. EKU recorded the two highest scores of any team in the division and was the only squad to top 90 in the event. The All-Girl team advanced to the finals with a third-place finish in its first routine, then moved into second with an 88.0 in the finals.

The CoEd national championship is the second under coach Tristan Hawk. Both the CoEd and All-Girl squads have finished in the top-three at each of the last three national championships.