EKU athletic director named to football championship panel

One of 11 FCS athletic directors nationally tasked with selecting and seeding the 24-team FCS bracket

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan has been appointed as a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee for a term to run through August 2025.

Roan, who began his tenure at EKU in February 2020, is one of 11 FCS athletic directors nationally tasked with selecting and seeding the 24-team FCS bracket and presiding over the playoff. He also holds the distinction of being the first ASUN Conference representative on the committee. The appointment is the second of Roan’s career. During his tenure as AD at Nicholls, Roan served as the Southland Conference’s rep for the 2020 championship.

EKU football has appeared in the FCS playoffs 21 times, tied for third-most in playoff history. Eastern Kentucky played in four FCS (then I-AA) title games from 1979-82 and has won two national championships. The 2021 Colonels finished their season with a 7-4 record, marking the biggest one-year improvement in program history following EKU’s independent 2020 campaign. EKU went 5-1 at Roy Kidd Stadium and defeated three teams that were ranked in the preseason top-25, as well as ranking among the top-25 in numerous statistical categories.

The 2022 Division I Football Championship game will take place this Saturday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX.