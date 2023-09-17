Eckert’s Orchard hosts annual Apple Fest and DARE corn maze

Versailles, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eckert’s Orchard hosted their annual apple fest over the weekend.

Family’s can pick their own apples.

“So apple picking is in full swing here at the farm,” said farm manager, Megan Fields. “We hope to have apples through the end of October. We’re going to do two more weeks of apple fest and then we’ll continue picking apples.”

There is much to do with a wagon ride, pig racing, a petting zoo and lot’s of children activities.

Eckert’s even has haunted hayrides and bonfires on Friday nights.

Yesterday, they saw 1,000 people.

They even partnered with the Woodford County Dare Program and have a corn maze. Which actually spells out dare.

"Well this weekend we have offered one dollar from every admissions sale to our Woodford County Dare Program. So, if you've come out this weekend and you bought an admission ticket, one dollar of that goes to our Woodford County Dare Program.

Eckert’s next event is the pumpkin fest.

Which lasts for the entire month of October.