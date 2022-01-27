UPDATE: Man killed in house fire identified, Franklin County coroner

A man died in a house fire on Bradley Street in Franklin County.

UPDATE 6:50 P.M. JANUARY 27, 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Franklin County Coroner, Anthony Graham, 63, was the victim of the house fire on Bradley Street.

The coroner says Graham died from smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead just after 4 A.M.

The Franklin County coroner says the fire is an ongoing investigation by fire investigators, Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroners Office.

ORIGINAL POST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews continue to investigate what caused a deadly fire overnight in Frankfort. The Frankfort Fire Department says just before 2:30 Thursday morning a call came in for a house engulfed in flames.

“There was fire coming from the left hand side of the house and it was probably about 10 feet up above the house,” says neighbor Chris Wainscott.

Neighbors say they believe the man lived alone and while they didn’t know much about him, they say he was friendly and their prayers go out to his family.

The fire department says when they arrived on the scene, he was already dead. Wainscott says he was with the cop who kicked in the door.

“After about 5 or 6 tries, he gets in there, then I go up on the porch with him. I think he got hit in the face with some smoke so he couldn’t see but the man was sitting there about two feet away from the door,” says Wainscott. “I could see his leg, but everything above him was covered in smoke. And his pants leg had been burned onto his leg.”

Frankfort firefighters say the fire also spread to both neighbors homes, but only caused minor exterior damage.

“Scary. It’s less than like 40 steps away,” says neighbor Ryan Garrison. “It’s not something you want to wake up and see a house on fire because it could’ve been yours.”

At this time, the Franklin County coroner has not released the identity of the man as they try to notify next of kin. Frankfort fire, the state fire marshall and Frankfort police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

“I just hope they find out what happened, what happened to him and how the fire started,” says Garrison.