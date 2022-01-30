Early-morning fire destroys popular Mexican restaurant
Stanton firefighters spend three hours battling blaze
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning fire destroys a popular restaurant in Stanton. And it marked the second straight weekend the Stanton Fire Department had major fires.
According to fire officials, the Mi Finca Mexican restaurant on East Main was destroyed in a fire that was first reported just before 6 a.m. Sunday. It took firefighters three hours to get the blaze under control. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained on the scene battling hot spots.
No injuries were reported, but the building is a total loss. Firefighters described the blaze as accidental although no official cause has been listed.
Last weekend, the department battled two major house fires within seven hours.
At about 12:15 a.m., fire crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire in the attic of a home. Stanton Fire along with Middlefork Fire made an “aggressive interior attack” extinguishing the fire, the department said. Clay City Fire provided water supply.
After salvage and overhaul operations were completed crews were cleaning up and Stanton Fire Engine 31 had become frozen in pump gear not allowing crews to leave until unfreezing. Crews cleared around 5 A.M.