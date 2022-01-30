Early-morning fire destroys popular Mexican restaurant

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning fire destroys a popular restaurant in Stanton. And it marked the second straight weekend the Stanton Fire Department had major fires.

According to fire officials, the Mi Finca Mexican restaurant on East Main was destroyed in a fire that was first reported just before 6 a.m. Sunday. It took firefighters three hours to get the blaze under control. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained on the scene battling hot spots.

No injuries were reported, but the building is a total loss. Firefighters described the blaze as accidental although no official cause has been listed.