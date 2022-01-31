UPDATE: Restaurant owners talk future after fire destroys building

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. JANUARY 30, 2022

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mi Finca has been in Stanton for nearly a decade.

“It was everything,” says owner Jessica Hernandez. “It’s a small town, everyone came to Mi Finca.”

Hernandez says the restaurant moved to the current building just under two years ago in April of 2020.

“We survived a pandemic, the town rallied around us and they did a lot of to-go orders, lot of takeout, so you know, to lose it like this is especially hard,” says Hernandez.

Many people on Facebook say Mi Finca was their favorite restaurant and are begging the owners to rebuild.

“That’s why we’re here,” says Hernandez. “It’s for the customers so if they want us back, we’re going to do our best to come back.”

Hernandez says Mi Finca wasn’t in a building originally designed to be a restaurant, but she hopes this gives it the chance going forward to make roots in a building that is designed for that.

“We were actually thinking we have a huge parking lot area and we’ve done a lot of live music, concerts, karaoke, we were thinking of maybe bringing in food trucks and putting in picnic tables just you know, in the meantime,” says Hernandez.

Stanton fire says no one was hurt in Sunday morning’s blaze but it took nearly three hours to get under control with help from Winchester fire, Clark County fire and Montgomery County fire. According to Stanton fire, the cause of the fire is still unknown and an arson investigator will be out Monday morning to take a look.

“I checked the cameras last night at 11:15, everyone was out, doors were locked, lights were off and that’s the last I saw of it,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez says her employees are like family to her and right now one of her main concern is making sure they’re taken care of.