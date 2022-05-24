Drier for Tuesday ahead of active pattern to the rest of the week

After a cloudy and chilly day on Monday, temperatures will recover into the mid-70s on Tuesday

After overcast skies to start the day, skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will recover from the chilly conditions yesterday. The high temperature at the Lexington Blue Grass Airport only reached 61°, well below the average high temperature of 78°. Afternoon highs today will recover into the mid-70s.

Clouds will be increasing overnight as a warm-front associated with our next system works northward. A few showers & storms will be possible by the morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will also quickly climb into the low-to-mid 80s behind the front. This will also help spark afternoon showers and storms. Areas along and west of I-75 will have a chance of seeing a few strong-to-severe storms. A Level 1 Severe Risk is in place Wednesday for the I-75 westward through the remainder of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Our storm threat will increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. All of the ABC36 viewing area has a Level 1 Severe Risk for Thursday. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Cloudy start, partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing, a few storms late. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms, muggy. Highs in the mid-80s.