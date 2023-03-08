With a weak wave of low pressure sliding by to our southwest it was a mainly cloudy Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Throw in a brisk northeast wind and afternoon highs struggled to reach the mid-40s in many locations. We did manage to enjoy some beautiful colors in the sky right at sunrise as the high to mid-level cloudiness was streaming in.

The biggest change in the forecast in the short term is the wave of low pressure set to arrive late Thursday has picked up the pace a bit so we should see a few showers arriving by the late afternoon, especially for areas south and southwest of Lexington. Highs on Thursday look to reach the mid-50s but as the system rolls through into Friday, we won’t see much recovery with highs struggling to reach the the upper 40s as a few showers linger into the afternoon hours.

We should kick off the weekend on a dry and cool note with highs in the mid-40s but the tranquil conditions won’t last long as our next storm system is poised to move in as we roll into Sunday. While a few snowflakes are possible as the initial moisture shield arrives, the bulk of the precipitation should fall in the form of some chilly showers.

Much of the data over the last few weeks had been indicating some decent cold air moving into the Ohio Valley mid-month and that is looking more likely heading into early next week. Behind the departing Sunday system, a northwest flow will usher in much colder air with highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday. Some moisture should stream off the Great Lakes so a few snow showers and flurries will be possible as well. Even beyond the 7 day forecast below average highs are expected mid-month so keep the jackets handy!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, late showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and wet. Lows in the mid-40s.