Deloitte employees pack books for Ghana

LEXINGOTN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deloitte employees around Kentucky are ‘Taking The Day Off’ for what they call ‘Impact Day’.

Employees have taken the day off work in honor of “Impact Day” and will be spending this time in the community. For ‘Impact Day’ groups around Kentucky are cleaning litter in neighborhoods, working on public landscapes, volunteering at the Kentucky Horse Park and more.

Kiran Maringanti, Managing Director for Deloitte says this helps them find where the community’s needs are, how to give back to the community and how to make an impact on the world.

“Today, we call it ‘Impact Day’, which is our annual day of service and we believe in giving back to the communities that we are apart of,” says Maringanti. “It helps strengthen the communities and change lives and make something that is of impact to the citizens that we serve.”

One group of employees in Lexington partnered with the International Book Project to sort and pack books that will be sent to Ghana.

Around 15 Deloitte employees gathered at the IBP warehouse at 10 a.m. to begin working on sorting and packing the books that will be sent at the end of the month.

One employee, Ameya Shigaonker, has been with the company for 16 years and says it is important to give back to the community.

“Within the organization there’s a culture that you have to give back to society,” says Shigaonker. “Because we are so engrossed in our day to day activities throughout the year, so this is like a refresher as well as, it gives satisfaction that you know you’ve done something for your community.”

IBP will be sending these books to the Ghana Library Authority, which works to enhance the publics ability to tackle illiteracy, poverty and unemployment related problems.

Lisa Fryman, Executive Director for IBP, says the work they do could not be done without the help of volunteers like the Deloitte employees.

“We can put books in the hands of children and adults to, you know, make their lives better and improve their literacy and that gives you opportunity once you’re literate,” says Fryman.

Together the hope is to send around 24,000 books to Ghana. Along with these books, IBP will send around 300,000 to 500,00 books this year.

Giving back to the community and the world is something everyone in attendance is passionate about and knowing that these books will help change the lives of children and adults is why they do it.